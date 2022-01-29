Memorial service held for Easley man found dead in rock quarry in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A memorial was held for an Easley man that went missing and was later found dead in a rock quarry this month.

We previously reported Gary Lance George, 38, went missing on Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. near Halter Drive. When search and rescue teams were searching for him they found a body that was later identified as George.

On Saturday, people gathered for his memorial at the Greenville Pickens Speedway to honor his memory and his love for racing. Those in attendance were encouraged to bring race cars, trucks or motorcycles for the car show and a five-lap ride around the track in his memory.

At dark, friends and family shared memories of him and lit lanterns in his honor.