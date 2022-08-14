ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Sitting in the heart of downtown Anderson is a new memorial dedicated to the firefighters who were killed in the line of duty.

“This monument stands as a symbol of strength, courage, dedication, brotherhood and sacrifice,” Anderson Fire Chief Charlie King said.

“I’m sure that no one on this memorial would have ever known they were answering their last call,” Dr. Jimmy Smith, the Chief of the Honea Path Fire Department added.

The project was a collaboration between the city, county and artist Scott Foster.

“We believe it not only stands as a formidable memorial but also as an asset to the community,” Foster said.

The structure is 14 feet tall and has a bell at the top. Each side features different scenes of firefighters in action.

“This project is special,” Anderson Mayor Terence Roberts said. “It’s a solemn reminder that our firefighters put their lives on the line for us every day.”

Over the last 110 years, 12 firefighters have lost their lives in Anderson County. Their names are now carved into stone on the base of the structure.

“It’s an honor to place these names in a prominent location they deserve,” Tommy Dunn, the Chairman of the Anderson County Council, said.

Margie Martin’s son, Michael Martin, is among the 12 listed. He was a firefighter for the Ebenezer Fire Department and lost his life in 2004.

“To be able to walk downtown, walk by here, look at it and ring that bell means a lot,” Martin said.

For Martin, the memorial is more than brick and stone. She said it will carry on her son’s legacy for decades.

“My grandchildren can bring their children here when they grow up,” Martin said. “It’s a forever generational honor for all of them who lost their lives.”

City and county leaders said they hope they never have to add another name to the memorial.