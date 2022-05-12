GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two men were arrested Wednesday evening in connection to a shooting that left one man dead at the beginning of May.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Jarred Emille Clement, 30, and Shakim Jovon Johnson, 20, at an apartment complex Wednesday evening.

During the course of the investigation, deputies learned that Clement and Johnson had been with the victim, William “Jordon” Fletcher, before his body was found in the roadway on Owens Road near Old Pelzer Road on May 1.

Investigators believe Clement and Johnson conspired to kill Fletcher and that the shooting was premeditated.

The sheriff’s office said the motive behind the shooting is still under investigation, however, the suspects knew Fletcher.

Clement was charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and felon in possession of a firearm.

Johnson was charged with murder, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Clement and Johnson are being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond.