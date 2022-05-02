GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two men have been charged with murder in connection to a Greenville County cold case.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received new information about the death of Alfonzo Pyles, who was shot and killed on July 18, 2015.

The case was re-examined after recently obtained intelligence by gang investigators was gathered on existing pieces of evidence.

During the investigation, deputies learned that Pyles and Brandon Rashard Barksdale had committed a robbery together back in 2013 that led to both of their arrests.

Brandon Rashard Barksdale (Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

Isaiah Emmanuel Irby (Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said following their arrests, Barsdale got the inkling that Pyles was preparing to testify against him and conspired with Isaiah Emmanuel Irby, 24, to kill him.

On the night of Pyles’s death, deputies believed Barsdale was with Irby in a vehicle as they drove to East Riverside Park. Once there, Pyles was shot in the parking lot. His body was discovered after 3:00 a.m. by a Greer City Police Officer.

On April 21, deputies arrested Irby for murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.

Barksdale, who has also been charged in this case, is incarcerated in the South Carolina Department of Corrections on unrelated charges.

Irby is currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond and Barksdale remains in custody with the South Carolina Department of Corrections.