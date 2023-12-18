SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Special Victims Unit of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office made two unrelated arrest in criminal sexual conduct cases on Thursday.

According to arrest warrants from the department, Darryl Mast, of Boiling Springs, and Robert Barbrey, of Inman are facing charges related to criminal sexual conduct.

Mast, 59, was arrested after an adult victim went to a local hospital and reported being assaulted by Mast. A search warrant was executed for Mast’s home, where evidence was found to back the victim’s statement.

Officers located Mast at his work where they said he made incriminating statements. He was charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct – second degree and two counts of criminal sexual conduct – third degree. Mast received a bond on his latest charges but remains in jail as the arrest violated his home detention on previous charges.

The Special Victims Unit began investigating Barbrey, 34, in January alongside the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Panama City, Florida for a sexual allegation that happened in their jurisdiction, though both the victim and suspect were residents of Spartanburg County.

A case worker with the Spartanburg Office of the Department of Social Services interviewed Barbrey who admitted to the offense in Florida. That information with the victim’s forensic interview was relayed to Bay County who arrested Barbrey for two counts of lewd behavior or lascivious battery in February. He was released on bond.

The victim continued in therapy and further disclosed sexual offenses that occurred in the Spartanburg jurisdiction. A search warrant was executed at the Barbrey residence where more evidence was recovered to back the victim’s statement.

Barbrey remains in jail for two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor – second degree and three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor – third degree.