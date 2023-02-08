ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Two men face drug charges after a damaged taillight led to traffic stop.

According to the deputies, the traffic stop was conducted on a Jeep near Pendleton High School for a taillight that was no longer working.

After running the driver’s information, deputies learned that Michael Anthony Bush had an outstanding bench warrant.

Deputies found more than 56 grams of methamphetamine within the vehicle.

Bush and his passenger, Mickey Bryon McAdams, were immediately placed under arrest and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.