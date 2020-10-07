Upstate men participate in American Cancer Society’s ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The American Cancer Society’s nationwide Real Men Wear Pink campaign is happening throughout the month of October.

There are 28 men in the Upstate competing to raise the most money for The American Cancer Society and breast cancer research.

Wednesday morning, Earth FM 103.3/95.9 will be holding a drive-through fundraiser in hopes to raise awareness about breast cancer. If you would like to donate, stop by the radio station, located at 920 Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville.

If you cannot make it out to the fundraiser Wednesday, you can click here to support your favorite candidate.

Fundraising for the 2020 Real Men Wear Pink campaign will run through Monday, November 2.  

