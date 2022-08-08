GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two men were sentenced to prison for armed robberies and weapon crimes that occurred in Greenville County.

According to the Thirteenth Judicial Court, Keymore Dashun Barnwell was found guilty on Aug. 3 on two counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The other man, Kendrell De’Angelo Warren pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and one count of criminal conspiracy.

Evidence presented at the trial showed that on January 17, 2019, Barnwell and Warren worked together and enter the Dollar General, located in Maudlin.

Both men pointed their handguns at the store clerk and robbed the store of about $760, the solicitor’s office said. As Barnwell was leaving the store, he pointed a gun at a woman who was entering the store with her daughter.

On January 22, 20219, Barnwell and Warren worked together to rob the Spinx gas station in Maudlin.

The evidence presented during the trial showed that Barnwell dropped Warren off near Spinx and Warren entered Spinx with a gun and robbed the store of about $325.

The solicitor’s office said the getaway vehicle the men were in ran out of gas so the men ran from the scene.

Barnwell and Warren were arrested the next day by law enforcement.

During the trial, the judge sentenced Barnwell to 35 years in prison and Warren to 27 years in prison.