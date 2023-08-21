SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One Spartanburg County district is implementing metal detectors at its middle and high schools beginning Monday.

According to an email sent to Clifdale Middle School parents in Spartanburg School District 3, “Students will have to remove all metal items from their bookbags, purse and/or pockets and place them in a bin. This includes laptops, chargers, and 3-ring binders.”

Once they are cleared, students can grab their items and head to class.

Staff will have to walk through the detectors holding their book bag straight in front of them.