Meth bust in Oconee County leads to arrest of two

Oconee County, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Seneca man and an Anderson County woman Tuesday for trafficking methamphetamine.

Steve Allen Broach, 48, and Patricia Linda Alexander, 49, were booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.

Deputies from the Criminal Investigations Division and the Uniform Patrol Division responded to Padgett Street, on the Utica Mill Hill, after receiving a tip. When deputies arrived, they placed Broach under arrest on multiple outstanding warrants.

Deputies noticed a gold Toyota Tacoma that belonged to Alexander, whom Broach said had provided him a ride to Padgett Street. Deputies detected an odor of marijuana coming from the truck and began a search.

Inside the vehicle, deputies discovered methamphetamines. Alexander was then also placed under arrest.

Based upon the evidence gathered, arrest warrants were obtained charging both suspects with trafficking methamphetamine. According to deputies, approximately 47.66 grams of methamphetamine were seized.

At this time, both subjects remain in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center.

Broach had seven outstanding warrants, including drug charges, obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact of a felony.