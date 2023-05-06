GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Metropolitan Sewer Subdistrict (MetroConnects) is investigating a sanitary sewer overflow in Simpsonville.

MetroConnects responded to an overflowing manhole near Elstar Loop Road on Friday. Crews worked overnight to remove bricks and large rocks that had been thrown down into the manhole, causing the sewer line to become blocked and overflow.

The manhole has been cleared and the damages to the manhole and sewer line have been repaired.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has been notified of the spill.

Residents are encouraged to avoid contact with the water at Gilder Creek until testing is

completed to confirm that bacteria levels have returned to normal.

Caution signs are being posted downstream of the spill and will remain posted for the next 10 days. Crews have also treated the area with Lyme and added straw to the area in an effort to return the soil’s pH levels to normal.

Officals say this did not affect MetroConnects’ ability to provide sewer service to the area and

did not affect the drinking water.

MetroConnects reminds the public that vandalism of sanitary sewer infrastructure is a criminal act and that sewers are not designed to accommodate anything other than human waste.

If you witness anyone, other than MetroConnects’ personnel, tampering with a manhole or

sanitary sewer line, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (864) 23-CRIME or MetroConnects at (864) 277-4442.