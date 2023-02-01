GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Metropolitan Sewer Subdistrict (MetroConnects) is investigating a sanitary sewer overflow near 33 Randy Dr. in Taylors.

MetroConnects responded to an overflowing manhole on Wednesday. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has been notified about the spill.

Residents are encouraged to avoid the water near Mountain Creek until it can be tested to confirm if the bacteria levels have returned to normal.

This incident didn’t affect MetroConnects’ ability to provide sewer service to the area and didn’t affect the drinking water. Caution signs are being posted downstream of the spill.

For additional information, please call (864) 277-4442.