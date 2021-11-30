Metros sending the most people to Greenville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Greenville using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Greenville from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Bangor, ME Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Bangor in 2014-2018: 138 (#5 most common destination from Bangor)

– Migration from Greenville to Bangor: 15 (#149 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 123 to Greenville

#49. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 138 (#74 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

– Migration from Greenville to Colorado Springs: 31 (#108 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 107 to Greenville

#48. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Chattanooga in 2014-2018: 141 (#18 most common destination from Chattanooga)

– Migration from Greenville to Chattanooga: 7 (#174 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 134 to Greenville

#47. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

View of the downtown Pittsburgh skyline at dusk, showing the Allegheny and Monongahela rivers joining to form the Ohio River. Three Rivers Stadium is on the left. October 7, 1999. (Photo by Steven Adams/Getty Images)

– Migration to Greenville from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 146 (#80 most common destination from Pittsburgh)

– Migration from Greenville to Pittsburgh: 9 (#168 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 137 to Greenville

#46. Flagstaff, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Flagstaff in 2014-2018: 151 (#11 most common destination from Flagstaff)

– Migration from Greenville to Flagstaff: 0 (#230 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 151 to Greenville

#45. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

View of the downtown Phoenix, Arizona city skyline as seen from South Mountain Park, August 28, 2018. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

– Migration to Greenville from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 151 (#133 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Migration from Greenville to Phoenix: 99 (#51 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 52 to Greenville

#44. Auburn-Opelika, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Auburn in 2014-2018: 152 (#10 most common destination from Auburn)

– Migration from Greenville to Auburn: 37 (#98 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 115 to Greenville

#43. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

NASHVILLE – JUNE 10: The skyline of Nashville is seen with riverfront concert stage and midway during the 2004 CMA Music Festival, formerly known as FanFair June 10, 2004 in Nashville, Tenessee. The four-day festival is the largest in country music. (Photo by Rusty Russell/Getty Images)

– Migration to Greenville from Nashville in 2014-2018: 157 (#75 most common destination from Nashville)

– Migration from Greenville to Nashville: 677 (#8 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 520 to Nashville

#42. Sumter, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Sumter in 2014-2018: 167 (#7 most common destination from Sumter)

– Migration from Greenville to Sumter: 170 (#31 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 3 to Sumter

#41. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Knoxville in 2014-2018: 169 (#32 most common destination from Knoxville)

– Migration from Greenville to Knoxville: 112 (#43 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 57 to Greenville

#40. Reno, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Reno in 2014-2018: 177 (#23 most common destination from Reno)

– Migration from Greenville to Reno: 0 (#230 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 177 to Greenville

#39. New Bern, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from New Bern in 2014-2018: 188 (#17 most common destination from New Bern)

– Migration from Greenville to New Bern: 7 (#174 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 181 to Greenville

#38. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Palm Bay in 2014-2018: 188 (#25 most common destination from Palm Bay)

– Migration from Greenville to Palm Bay: 194 (#28 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 6 to Palm Bay

#37. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 198 (#61 most common destination from Cincinnati)

– Migration from Greenville to Cincinnati: 100 (#50 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 98 to Greenville

#36. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

DETROIT – NOVEMBER 21: The General Motors (GM) world headquarters building stands tallest amidst the Renaissance Center in the skyline of city’s downtown on November 21, 2008 in Detroit, Michigan. As car and truck sales have plummeted across the country, large inventories are building at dealerships and factories. The Big Three U.S. automakers, General Motors (GM), Ford Motor Co. and Chrysler LLC, failed after appearing this week in Washington to receive money after asking the government for federal funds to curb the decline of the American auto industry. The city of Detroit, home to the Big Three, would be hardest hit if the government allows these auto makers to fall into bankruptcy. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

– Migration to Greenville from Detroit in 2014-2018: 210 (#79 most common destination from Detroit)

– Migration from Greenville to Detroit: 393 (#12 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 183 to Detroit

#35. Savannah, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Savannah in 2014-2018: 218 (#25 most common destination from Savannah)

– Migration from Greenville to Savannah: 106 (#46 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 112 to Greenville

#34. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Winston in 2014-2018: 228 (#19 most common destination from Winston)

– Migration from Greenville to Winston: 332 (#15 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 104 to Winston

#33. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from San Diego in 2014-2018: 230 (#94 most common destination from San Diego)

– Migration from Greenville to San Diego: 38 (#95 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 192 to Greenville

#32. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Tucson in 2014-2018: 232 (#37 most common destination from Tucson)

– Migration from Greenville to Tucson: 9 (#168 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 223 to Greenville

#31. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Birmingham in 2014-2018: 238 (#26 most common destination from Birmingham)

– Migration from Greenville to Birmingham: 141 (#35 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 97 to Greenville

#30. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

DENVER, CO – MARCH 24: The skyline of Denver is seen as Amtrak’s California Zephyr arrives during its daily 2,438-mile trip to Emeryville/San Francisco from Chicago that takes roughly 52 hours on March 24, 2017 in Denver, United States. President Trump has proposed a national budget that would terminate federal support for Amtrak’s long distance train services, which would affect the California Zephyr and other long distance rail lines run by Amtrak. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

– Migration to Greenville from Denver in 2014-2018: 244 (#71 most common destination from Denver)

– Migration from Greenville to Denver: 299 (#17 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 55 to Denver

#29. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Houston in 2014-2018: 248 (#100 most common destination from Houston)

– Migration from Greenville to Houston: 131 (#38 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 117 to Greenville

#28. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 253 (#19 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Migration from Greenville to Jacksonville: 74 (#62 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 179 to Greenville

#27. Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Tuscaloosa in 2014-2018: 254 (#6 most common destination from Tuscaloosa)

– Migration from Greenville to Tuscaloosa: 36 (#100 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 218 to Greenville

#26. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

JACKSONVILLE, FL – FEBRUARY 4: Night falls over downtown Jacksonville on February 4, 2005 before Super Bowl XXXIX in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

– Migration to Greenville from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 258 (#53 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Migration from Greenville to Jacksonville: 422 (#11 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 164 to Jacksonville

#25. Raleigh, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Raleigh in 2014-2018: 302 (#40 most common destination from Raleigh)

– Migration from Greenville to Raleigh: 340 (#14 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 38 to Raleigh

#24. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Deltona in 2014-2018: 310 (#16 most common destination from Deltona)

– Migration from Greenville to Deltona: 81 (#57 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 229 to Greenville

#23. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

TAMPA, FL – JULY 11: The city of Tampa downtown skyline is seen on July 11, 2012 in Tampa, Florida. The 2012 Republican National Convention opens at the Tampa Bay Times Forum building August 27-30, where Republicans are expected to officially pick former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney as their nominee to face President Barack Obama in in the November general election. The city will play host to 2,286 delegates and 2,125 alternate delegates from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and five territories as well as scores of journalists, guests and protesters. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

– Migration to Greenville from Tampa in 2014-2018: 312 (#69 most common destination from Tampa)

– Migration from Greenville to Tampa: 112 (#43 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 200 to Greenville

#22. Erie, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Erie in 2014-2018: 316 (#7 most common destination from Erie)

– Migration from Greenville to Erie: 16 (#145 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 300 to Greenville

#21. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Hilton Head Island in 2014-2018: 331 (#9 most common destination from Hilton Head Island)

– Migration from Greenville to Hilton Head Island: 1,377 (#5 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 1,046 to Hilton Head Island

#20. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Dallas in 2014-2018: 336 (#92 most common destination from Dallas)

– Migration from Greenville to Dallas: 341 (#13 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 5 to Dallas

#19. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

BOSTON, MA – OCTOBER 21: The Boston city skyline and the starting lien of the 54th Head of the Charles Regatta on October 21, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

– Migration to Greenville from Boston in 2014-2018: 344 (#71 most common destination from Boston)

– Migration from Greenville to Boston: 223 (#24 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 121 to Greenville

#18. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Port St. Lucie in 2014-2018: 352 (#9 most common destination from Port St. Lucie)

– Migration from Greenville to Port St. Lucie: 8 (#171 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 344 to Greenville

#17. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 369 (#48 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Migration from Greenville to Baltimore: 125 (#39 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 244 to Greenville

#16. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Chicago in 2014-2018: 412 (#115 most common destination from Chicago)

– Migration from Greenville to Chicago: 226 (#23 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 186 to Greenville

#15. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

Snow-topped mountains stand behind the Los Angeles downtown skyline after sunrise following heavy rains as seen from the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area on December 29, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

– Migration to Greenville from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 428 (#97 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Migration from Greenville to Los Angeles: 101 (#49 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 327 to Greenville

#14. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 438 (#18 most common destination from Fayetteville)

– Migration from Greenville to Fayetteville: 3 (#184 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 435 to Greenville

#13. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 456 (#71 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Migration from Greenville to Philadelphia: 185 (#29 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 271 to Greenville

#12. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Washington in 2014-2018: 504 (#86 most common destination from Washington)

– Migration from Greenville to Washington: 263 (#21 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 241 to Greenville

#11. Asheville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Asheville in 2014-2018: 639 (#4 most common destination from Asheville)

– Migration from Greenville to Asheville: 580 (#9 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 59 to Greenville

#10. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

MIAMI – AUGUST 17: A view of the city of Miami skyline where construction cranes rise above the city as it undergoes a tremendous building boom August 17, 2006 in Miami, Florida. Some 14,000 condo units are under construction and more than 63,000 units are approved for construction or in the permitting process, according to the Large-Scale Development Report by the city of Miami’s Planning Department. By contrast, just 9,250 units were completed in Miami in the past 10 years, according to the report. As the real estate market cools off, some buyer’s hope prices will start to drop drastically on new condos coming onto the market. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

– Migration to Greenville from Miami in 2014-2018: 688 (#45 most common destination from Miami)

– Migration from Greenville to Miami: 218 (#25 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 470 to Greenville

#9. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Myrtle Beach in 2014-2018: 864 (#5 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

– Migration from Greenville to Myrtle Beach: 1,069 (#6 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 205 to Myrtle Beach

#8. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Augusta in 2014-2018: 954 (#4 most common destination from Augusta)

– Migration from Greenville to Augusta: 199 (#27 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 755 to Greenville

#7. Florence, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Florence in 2014-2018: 1,007 (#2 most common destination from Florence)

– Migration from Greenville to Florence: 282 (#19 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 725 to Greenville

#6. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 06: Rose petals drop over the Statue of Liberty during the Commemorating 70th Anniversary of D-Day on June 06, 2014 in New York City. Three helicopters have showered 1 million rose petals on the Statue during a event organized by the organization “The French Will Never Forget” to mark the 70th anniversary of World War II D-Day landings. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

– Migration to Greenville from New York in 2014-2018: 1,339 (#71 most common destination from New York)

– Migration from Greenville to New York: 439 (#10 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 900 to Greenville

#5. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 1,474 (#31 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Migration from Greenville to Atlanta: 1,053 (#7 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 421 to Greenville

#4. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Charleston in 2014-2018: 1,885 (#2 most common destination from Charleston)

– Migration from Greenville to Charleston: 1,816 (#4 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 69 to Greenville

#3. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

CHARLOTTE, NC – JULY 11: The Bank of America Corporate Center building, which houses the corporate headquarters for Bank of America, rises above the Charlotte skyline on July 11, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Charlotte is the second largest financial center by assets in the United States behind New York City. Businesses and attractions in Charlotte are anticipating a boost in visitors when the city hosts the 2012 Democratic National Convention (DNC) September 3-6. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

– Migration to Greenville from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 2,314 (#7 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Migration from Greenville to Charlotte: 1,937 (#3 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 377 to Greenville

#2. Columbia, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville from Columbia in 2014-2018: 2,666 (#2 most common destination from Columbia)

– Migration from Greenville to Columbia: 2,660 (#2 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 6 to Greenville

#1. Spartanburg, SC Metro Area

Downtown Spartanburg, SC (Joshua Kuhn)

– Migration to Greenville from Spartanburg in 2014-2018: 3,905 (#1 most common destination from Spartanburg)

– Migration from Greenville to Spartanburg: 5,335 (#1 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 1,430 to Spartanburg