Michael Bublé tour dates between Aug. 13-28 postponed to October

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Michael Bublé is postposing 10 of his US tour dates that were scheduled between August 13 and 28 to October.

Officials said Michael’s concern over the rising number of COVID-19 cases led him to this decision.

“I do not want to put my fans at risk, nor my band and crew, by putting them in a situation that could possibly affect their health and therefore their friends and family, Michael said. It is better for me to reschedule these shows to a time when all of us are confident that we can relax and enjoy the show”

Here are the rescheduled tour dates:

  • October 15 – Uniondale, NY – Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
  • October 16 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall
  • October 18 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
  • October 19 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center
  • October 21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
  • October 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
  • October 24 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
  • October 26 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
  • October 27 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
  • October 28 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena 

Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

All other tour dates remain as scheduled.

