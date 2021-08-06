Michael Bublé tour dates between Aug. 13-28 postponed to October

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Michael Bublé is postposing 10 of his US tour dates that were scheduled between August 13 and 28 to October.
Officials said Michael’s concern over the rising number of COVID-19 cases led him to this decision.
“I do not want to put my fans at risk, nor my band and crew, by putting them in a situation that could possibly affect their health and therefore their friends and family, Michael said. It is better for me to reschedule these shows to a time when all of us are confident that we can relax and enjoy the show”
Here are the rescheduled tour dates:
- October 15 – Uniondale, NY – Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- October 16 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall
- October 18 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- October 19 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center
- October 21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- October 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
- October 24 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- October 26 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
- October 27 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- October 28 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates.
All other tour dates remain as scheduled.