SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A career fair for those interested in working at Michelin in Spartanburg is planned for Friday.

The fair will be hosted by SC Works-Spartanburg and will take place at the TK Gregg Community Center at 650 Howard Street. It will last from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Michelin is seeking manufacturing professionals with production skills to work in its Spartanburg facility.

The company said entry level production wages begin at $21.34/hour + $2.00/hour rotation shift premium and there is a potential $1,500 sign-on bonus.

Employees also receive benefits from day one, paid vacation and holidays, and access to an on-site health clinic and gym.

Interviews will be conducted at the event on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Attendants should bring a resume and apply for the “Spartanburg SC Production Operator” prior to the event. To apply, click here.