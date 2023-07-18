SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A job fair in Spartanburg will host those interested in starting a career at Michelin.

Michelin in Spartanburg is looking for professionals with production skills to work in the quality-driven environment.

The career fair will be held July 19 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Spartanburg Community College – Tyger River.

Applicants are asked to apply for the “Spartanburg SC Production Operator” position at jobs.michelinman.com before the event and make sure to have their resume.

According to the job posting, entry level production wages begin at $21.34 an hour with a $2 an hour rotation shift premium and a potential $1,500 sign-on bonus. Benefits are offered from day one with paid vacation and holidays. An on-site health clinic and gym is offered to employees and dependents.