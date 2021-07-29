Michelin to host hiring event in Duncan Friday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Michelin logo_60449

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Michelin will host a hiring event in Duncan Friday.

The hiring event will be from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Spartanburg Community College – Tyger River Campus located at 1875 East Main Street (Highway 290).

Michelin officials said they are seeking manufacturing professionals with production skills for
their Spartanburg facility.

According to officials entry level production wages begin at $18.10 per hour with a $1,500 sign on bonus.

Anyone interested should apply online and attend the hiring event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store