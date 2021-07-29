Michelin to host hiring event in Duncan Friday

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Michelin will host a hiring event in Duncan Friday.

The hiring event will be from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Spartanburg Community College – Tyger River Campus located at 1875 East Main Street (Highway 290).

Michelin officials said they are seeking manufacturing professionals with production skills for

their Spartanburg facility.

According to officials entry level production wages begin at $18.10 per hour with a $1,500 sign on bonus.

Anyone interested should apply online and attend the hiring event.