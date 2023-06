SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Looking for a job? Michelin is hosting a job fair Wednesday in Spartanburg.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at SCC Tyger River Campus located at 1875 East Main Street.

Michelin is hiring manufacturing professionals with production skills for its Spartanburg plant.

If you are interested, Michelin asks that you apply online ahead of time and attend the hiring event.