SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Michelin is hosting a career fair Wednesday in Spartanburg.

The career fair is scheduled for Wednesday, May 17 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Spartanburg Community College – Tyger River, located at 1875 East Main Street on Hwy 290.

Michelin is seeking manufacturing professionals with production skills for the Spartanburg facility.

Officials ask that anyone interested before the event, please apply for the “Spartanburg SC Production Operator” here and bring a resume to the event.

Interviews will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis.