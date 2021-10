SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Michelin will host a hiring event Friday in Spartanburg.

The hiring event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at SC Works Spartanburg, located at 220 East Kennedy Street.

Michelin is hiring Production Operators for their Spartanburg location.

If you are interested, Michelin ask that you apply online and attend the hiring event.