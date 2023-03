SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Michelin is hosting a hiring event Friday in Spartanburg.

The hiring event will be at TK Gregg Community Center, which is located at 650 Howard Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Michelin is hiring production operators at its Spartanburg location.

If you are interested, Michelin asks that you apply online and attend the hiring event.