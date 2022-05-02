SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Michelin will host a hiring event Tuesday in Spartanburg County.

The hiring event will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Spartanburg Community College – Tyger River Campus, located at 1875 East Main St. (Highway 290) in Duncan.

Michelin is hiring production operators for their Spartanburg location.

Entry-level production wages begin at $19.84/hour + $2.00/hour rotation shift premium with a potential $1,500 sign-on bonus.

If you are interested, you can apply here and attend the hiring event.