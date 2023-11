SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Michelin will host a job fair Friday in Spartanburg.

The career fair will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at that the TK Gregg Community Center located at 650 Howard Street in Spartanburg.

Michelin is hiring production operators for its Spartanburg plants.

If you are interested, Michelin asks that you apply online ahead of time and attend the hiring event.