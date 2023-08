SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Michelin is hosting a job fair Wednesday in Spartanburg County.

The job fair will be from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at SCC Tyger River Campus located at 1875 E. Main Street in Duncan.

Michelin is hiring production operators for its Spartanburg location.

Candidates can apply online prior to attending the hiring event.