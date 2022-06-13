SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Michelin will host a job fair Tuesday in Spartanburg County.

The job fair will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 1875 East Main Street (Highway 290) in Duncan.

Michelin is hiring production Operators for its Spartanburg location.

Entry-level production wages begin at $19.84/hour + $2.00/hour rotation shift premium with a potential $1,500 sign-on bonus.

The goal of Michelin is to fill 40% of any open salaried positions by promoting employees from the waged workforce.

If you are interested, you can apply here and attend the hiring event.