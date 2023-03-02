GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Former Vice President Mike Pence visited Bob Jones University Thursday to speak and sign copies of his latest book ‘So Help Me God.’

“As a Christian liberal arts educational institution, we are honored to host thought leaders like Vice President Pence who can inform and challenge our students,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “I look forward to having our students and members of the Greenville community hear him in person.”

Released in 2022, ‘So Help Me God’ is Pence’s autobiographical tale of growing up in Indiana, a state he would later represent in Congress and lead as governor. The book also details Pence’s relationship with former President Donald Trump, his work with Trump in the White House and the breakdown of that relationship following the 2020 election.

Copies of the book will be available for sale prior to Pence’s speech.