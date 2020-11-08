Military Appreciation Day celebrated in the Upstate

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Veterans were honored Saturday at the Harley Davidson of Greenville to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Military Appreciation Day.

Vendors were present with live music from 12-4 p.m. as military veterans and their families received a free meal. All active and retired military personnel were offered discounts on various merchandise as well.

The first 200 also received a free ‘Military Challenge Coin’.

“So we have a great respect in the community for the people that are supporting our freedom,” said Marketing Director of Harley Davidson of Greenville Chesley Campbell. “And as bikers we want our freedom, so that is where the military comes into the play because they are supporting and they are the ones doing what we are trying to preserve.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories