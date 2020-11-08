Military Appreciation Day celebrated in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Veterans were honored Saturday at the Harley Davidson of Greenville to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Military Appreciation Day.

Vendors were present with live music from 12-4 p.m. as military veterans and their families received a free meal. All active and retired military personnel were offered discounts on various merchandise as well.

The first 200 also received a free ‘Military Challenge Coin’.

“So we have a great respect in the community for the people that are supporting our freedom,” said Marketing Director of Harley Davidson of Greenville Chesley Campbell. “And as bikers we want our freedom, so that is where the military comes into the play because they are supporting and they are the ones doing what we are trying to preserve.”