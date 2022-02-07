Mill Village Ministries in Greenville searching for mentors to assist entrepreneurs in mentor program

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Mill Village Ministries, a collection of social entrepreneurs working to develop communities for success in Greenville, is looking for entrepreneurs and mentors to be a part of their Village Launch mentor social.

Neighborhood Engagement Director Rhonda Rawlings said the event is to bring potential mentors in to educate them on the program allowing them to hear from past mentors. They are able to share their knowledge and experience and network with small business owners and budding entrepreneurs.


To sign up to participate visit their website and click “upcoming events” The event is on Feb. 8 at Poe West located at 556 Perry Ave, Greenville, S.C. 29611 from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

7NEWS spoke to Director Center for Education Equity Director and Director of Greenville Boxing Club Shakir Robinson at his gym.

He said he has been empowered by the experience working with his mentor John Co, a local entrepreneur, to become a promoter with his new business, Shock Rock Promotions. You can attend his first event “Rumble in the Ville” featuring local nationally ranked fighters making their professional debut.

To get tickets to the event, click here or search “Rumble in the Ville” on Eventbrite. The event is Saturday, Feb. 19. Entry starts at 6 first fight at 7.

At the Mill Village Ministries office, 7NEWS spoke with entrepreneur and Greenville artist Destiny Oliphant who said learning how to run a business and market her art was beneficial when she participated in the program in 2021.


Oliphant learned skills from Travis Wharton, Principal Consultant with the Wharton Company who specializes in education and economic mobility.

To view and contact Oliphant directly to purchase art, visit her website or her on Instagram.

