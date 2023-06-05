SPARTANBURG, S.C.- Milliken & Company debuts as number 61 on Newsweek’s Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces.

“Together we strive to positively impact the world around us for generations to come,” Milliken’s President and CEO Halsey Cook said. “Our associates are invested in Milliken’s purpose, and this award speaks to their commitment. I am grateful for their hard work.”

Milliken employs 8,000 associates across 78 locations in 16 countries. Guided by its core values of excellence, integrity, innovation, sustainability and people, Milliken strives to attract and retain exceptional team members who drive the company’s ability to make a positive impact for generations to come. Cultivating the organization through a variety of programs and initiatives, Milliken encourages associates to bring their authentic selves to work each day.

“While workplace dynamics continue to evolve, the power of a positive culture remains constant,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek. “The companies featured on the 2023 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list embody this transformative spirit, proving that when companies prioritize their people, success naturally follows.”

The results were determined by surveying more than 2 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 30 to more than 10,000. How positive workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration at the firm were the five critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment. In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, career development, and company leadership were identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.

Much like its manufacturing operations, Milliken takes a hyper-regional approach to workforce management. Identifying community desires and needs, the company works to provide benefits, development opportunities and programming initiatives that resonate most with that location.

“Milliken is for humankind in every action we take and decision we make. Doing right by our people is fundamental to our work each day,” added Cook.

For the full list of the 2023 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces, visit Newsweek.com.

About Milliken

Milliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader whose focus on materials science delivers tomorrow’s breakthroughs today. From industry-leading molecules to sustainable innovations, Milliken creates products that enhance people’s lives and deliver solutions for its customers and communities. Drawing on thousands of patents and a portfolio with applications across the textile, specialty chemical, flooring and healthcare businesses, the company harnesses a shared sense of integrity and excellence to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken’s curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.