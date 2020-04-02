Milliken to produce personal protective equipment for medical professionals

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Textile manufacturer Milliken & Company announced Thursday that the company is going to produce personal protective equipment for the healthcare industry amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spartanburg-based company said they are pivoting to manufacture critical barrier protection fabrics for gowns and headcovers used by medical professionals.

The company also said that they are researching and developing materials for N95-grade masks.

“We have focused our development and manufacturing processes to help fight the battle against COVID-19,” said Milliken & Company president and CEO Halsey M. Cook. “We began by engineering our existing textiles into medical-grade fabrics for PPE, and we will continue to seek critical solutions as we navigate this uncharted territory as a company, a nation and a world.”

The new fabrics and barriers will be made in the United States.

“Our team of scientists and developers is fully engaged, uncovering solutions to address critical medical and protective needs for those fighting on the front lines of this pandemic,” said Chad McAllister, president and EVP of the company’s textile division.