Millions set aside to fix SC roads in proposed budget: which projects made top of the list

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster said he wants to put more than a billion dollars toward the state’s highest priority transportation projects.

Some people living in the Upstate would argue that widening parts of Interstate 85, like around Pelham Road, should be at the top of the list.

However, transportation officials said they want to use their one-time funding strategically and said not enough research has been done to rank widening parts of I-85 as a main concern.

While widening I-85 is a project underway with the South Carolina Department of Transportation, using this money to speed up some of those projects— isn’t on the table.

Drivers we spoke with say our interstate here in the Upstate needs attention.

“I won’t go on [Interstate] 85 in South Carolina, it’s just too deadly,” said one.

“You’re going to be in traffic for at least an hour backed up,” added another.

Peter Wendland told 7NEWS he doesn’t take I-85 to get to Charlotte anymore.

“Ever since there were so many deaths on that road where they put the chutes up,” Wendland said. “Now, whenever we go to visit our family up by Charlotte, we take Highway 14 up to Landrum and then on [U.S] 74 to go to over to Charlotte.”

Governor Henry McMaster is proposing putting millions of dollars in funding from the next budget toward getting some of the big problem areas fixed.

“There’s no infrastructure more in need of big bold and transformative one time investments than our state’s roads, bridges, highways, and interstates,” said Governor Henry McMaster during his 2022-23 Executive Budget and ARPA Recommendations Press Conference.

Drivers we spoke with in Greenville said the Pelham Road exit needs attention the most.

“It’s very narrow,” said Markiash Simss. He takes the Pelham exit every day to get to work. “If they could widen it a little more that would be helpful.”

But DOT officials said because of where that widening project sits in the development process right now, it’s too far out to get done any sooner than planned.

“We haven’t been able to do a significant amount of preliminary design or analysis on that corridor to know exactly what the scope of work would be, how we would phase it, what the timing would be,” said Secretary of Transportation, Christy Hall.

She told 7NEWS they want to focus on projects they know they can complete with this funding.

“We need to look at Batesville Road as a possible relief point,” Hall explained. “All those things have got to be studied and analyzed and where do we go first? From a delivery standpoint, do we target the worst of the worst? Or do we start on one of the ends and work our way up? Or do we do several spot interim improvements?”

Projects this funding will complete include widening Interstate 26 between Columbia and Charleston and I-95 coming from Georgia.

“Those two projects are well on their way from a development process and are positioned very well so much so that a one-year funding or a single funding boost to those one-time money could accelerate those projects by as much as six years,” said Hall.

As for drivers like Eddie Daniels, who just moved to the Upstate from Myrtle Beach, he said he thinks it’s our side streets that need love.

“Most of the side roads they really need a lot of work done to them,” said Daniels. “Potholes, paving, some like are real narrow spots, water standing in a lot of spots, and rain like this right here, snow and such.”

Secretary Hall added the DOT plans to tackle those issues as well— focusing on potholes and repaving, along with bridge repairs and other safety projects with this funding.

“There’s a lot of stuff that needs to be taken care of.”

Secretary Hall said there has to be a balance of repairing existing infrastructure and keeping up with the rapid growth in this state.

“And be able to do projects to deal with the congestion, delay, and economic development needs,” she added. “So finding that balance is important, and making sure that we’re using one time dollars to make transformational opportunities here in the state to really accelerate some significant roadwork. “

If you know of a problem area that needs attention and want to report it to the Department of Transportation, click here.