SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Milo’s Tea Company announced Tuesday plans to invest $130 million to create 103 new jobs in Spartanburg County.

Milo’s is a family-owned beverage company that provides a variety of flavored teas and beverages to customers across the nation.

Its first operation in South Carolina will be in Spartanburg County located at park 290 at Interested 26 in Moore.

The initial design of Milo’s Spartanburg County operations includes a new 110,000-square-foot plant, which will accommodate brewing and bottling operations for ready-to-drink beverages.

Operations are expected to be online by the end of 2024. Individuals interested in joining Milo’s team should visit the company’s careers page.