SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Milo’s Tea will break ground on a new manufacturing and distribution facility Thursday in Spartanburg County.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be at 11 a.m. at the corner of US-221 North Highway & SC-290 Highway in Moore.

Milo’s is a family-owned beverage company based out of Alabama that provides a variety of flavored teas and beverages to customers across the nation.

Its first operation in South Carolina will be in Spartanburg County located at Park 290 at Interstate 26 in Moore.

This investment will take more than $130 million to build the 110,000-square-foot facility, bringing more than 100 jobs to the area.