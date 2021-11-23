Mini bike stolen from Spartanburg store, police looking for suspect

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police are looking for a man who stole a mini bike from the front of a Tractor Supply store early Monday morning in Spartanburg.

According to Spartanburg Police, the suspect cut a security cable and loaded the mini bike on top of his vehicle shortly after 4:00 a.m. at the store on East Main Street.

Investigators said the suspect was driving a gray four-door car and was wearing dark pants, a dark gray shirt with a long sleeved red shirt underneath, a dark ball cap and a face mask.

Police released photos showing the suspect and vehicle.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Spartanburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.