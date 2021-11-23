Mini bike stolen from Spartanburg store, police looking for suspect

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • (From: Spartanburg Police Department)
  • (From: Spartanburg Police Department)
  • (From: Spartanburg Police Department)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police are looking for a man who stole a mini bike from the front of a Tractor Supply store early Monday morning in Spartanburg.

According to Spartanburg Police, the suspect cut a security cable and loaded the mini bike on top of his vehicle shortly after 4:00 a.m. at the store on East Main Street.

Investigators said the suspect was driving a gray four-door car and was wearing dark pants, a dark gray shirt with a long sleeved red shirt underneath, a dark ball cap and a face mask.

Police released photos showing the suspect and vehicle.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Spartanburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store