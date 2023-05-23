SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Minor league baseball is returning to Spartanburg.

The Down East Wood Ducks, a Low-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, are set to move to the Upstate from eastern North Carolina.

The team will play in a new baseball stadium planned to be built in downtown Spartanburg, in an area along Daniel Morgan Avenue behind the AC Hotel.

According to a news release, the 3,500-seat stadium would be developed by The Johnson Group and owned by the City of Spartanburg.

The Wood Ducks were recently sold by the Texas Rangers to Diamond Baseball Holdings, a company which operates multiple minor league baseball clubs.

The team could begin playing in Spartanburg as soon as the 2025 Minor League Baseball season.

The 16-acre site which will host the stadium is also set to include multifamily housing, office space, and other entertainment options as part of a more than $250 million development.

“This is a great day for Spartanburg. My colleagues on City Council and I are excited to work with The Johnson Group and Diamond Baseball Holdings to bring this transformative vision to fruition,” said Spartanburg Mayor Jerome Rice.

Spartanburg has not had a minor league team since the Spartanburg Phillies moved to Kannapolis, North Carolina in 1995. That team is currently known as the Cannon Ballers.