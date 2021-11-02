Minors charged after homeless woman injured in airsoft gun attack

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said two minors were charged after a homeless woman was seriously injured in a airsoft gun attack.

We previously reported a woman was sitting outside the Champion Credit Union on Patton Avenue around 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 19 when she was shot multiple times in the face with an airsoft gun.

Police said the woman suffered serious injuries in the attack.

Officers recovered 50 pellet rounds from the side of the building.

Police charged two minors with assault inflicting serious injury.

This incident has been referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

