SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Miracle Hill held its annual turkey fry Monday in Spartanburg.

Event organizers said this is the largest community feeding in the Upstate. It serves more than 5,000 adults and children during the week of Thanksgiving.

Dinners will be provided for the non-profits homeless shelters as well as their two recovery programs and foster families.

“The people who are in miracle shelter, they’re just like you and me. Sometimes it the difference in missing a paycheck or they’ve fallen on hard circumstances,” Miracle Hill Chief Development Officer Jacob Edminsten said. “We want to show people in our community love, we want to show them that there is hope.”

The turkey fry was moved up a day dur to the threat of rain.

The ministry is also partnering with several organization to distribute meals to low-income neighborhoods and others who are in need.