SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Miracle Hill hosted a Kids Ninja Challenge Saturday morning in an effort to teach children how to care for the homeless population.

While at the event, children became ninjas for the day at the YMCA in Simpsonville by being challenged with obstacles throughout the day!

“So this is our Kids Ninja Challenge. This is one of our three large fundraising events for Miracle Hill during the year,” Coordinator Candance Fritz said.

There were about 1,000 people including parents and grandparents at the Kid Ninja Challenge.

All the funds raised will benefit the ministry at Miracle Hill.