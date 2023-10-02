GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Miracle Hill Ministries Director of Food Resources Bill Shell said the community needs your help to feed those in need now.

Shell said at the holidays, many people give shelf-stable items to feed the needy but those resources are expected to last the nonprofit all year long. That’s why the need is so great now.

The Bread of Life food warehouse operation does more than just feed people. Counselors help guests with budget counseling, employment resources, housing resources, spiritual guidance and more to be able to get out of a situation of need.

Food donations can be sent to 725 Keith Drive in Greenville or a Miracle Hill location in your area.

To give now visit miraclehill.org.

Amazon wish list: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/EZ4D08BI7JR9?ref_=wl_share

Main food needs: Creamy Soups (mushroom, celery, chicken) Canned Fruit and veggies Pasta and sauce Milk Breakfast meats Cooking Oil Coffee (ground- drip) Sugar Mayonnaise/Mustard/Ketchup Salad dressing Butter



Last year Miracle Hill served 1,833 individuals/families through the food warehouse and distributed 706,580 pounds of food to families, shelters and other community partners.