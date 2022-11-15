SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Miracle Hill Ministries has opened emergency cold weather shelters for winter, according to a press release from the organization.

This service is offered on nights when the predicted outside overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 degrees or lower (clear nights), or 43 degrees or lower if rain is expected, according to the press release.

The cold weather shelters offer more than 200 additional beds for men and women with children experiencing homelessness, according to the press release.

A white flag is flown on the flagpole of the shelters whenever the cold weather beds are open, according to a press release from the organization.

Guests can begin checking in at 8:00 p.m. and have an opportunity to shower and eat before receiving a mat and a blanket. Breakfast is served at 6:30 a.m., according to the press release.