Missing 3-year-old located quickly in Laurens County

Local News

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Laurens County Sheriff’s Office

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Laurens County 3-year-old is at home and safe after being reported missing Monday afternoon.

Around 12:35 pm, deputies responded to a home on Highway 92 in Gray Court regarding the missing child. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies, K-9 units and a drone were searching for the child by 1 pm.

At 1:05 pm, Deputy Crocker found the child safe roughly a mile away from the home.

“The response today was phenomenal. All available hands were on deck, the K-9 unit was deployed quickly, and the child being found safe was the best possible outcome. I appreciate the men and women who step up to the plate every single day, ready to take on any task. I am grateful that this child was located quickly and safely. There is no greater satisfaction than to see this child reunited with her parents,” said Sheriff Don Reynolds.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

