Missing 3-year-old located quickly in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Laurens County 3-year-old is at home and safe after being reported missing Monday afternoon.

Around 12:35 pm, deputies responded to a home on Highway 92 in Gray Court regarding the missing child. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies, K-9 units and a drone were searching for the child by 1 pm.

At 1:05 pm, Deputy Crocker found the child safe roughly a mile away from the home.

“The response today was phenomenal. All available hands were on deck, the K-9 unit was deployed quickly, and the child being found safe was the best possible outcome. I appreciate the men and women who step up to the plate every single day, ready to take on any task. I am grateful that this child was located quickly and safely. There is no greater satisfaction than to see this child reunited with her parents,” said Sheriff Don Reynolds.