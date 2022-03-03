MCCORMICK CO., SC (WSPA) – The body of a missing Abbeville County man was found in February in McCormick County.

According to the McCormick County Sheriff, the body of 23-year-old Adam Harvey was found on private property just yards from the McCormick County / Abbeville County line on February 12.

The sheriff said the property owner was squirrel hunting when they found the remains.

Harvey’s cause of death is not known at this time.

The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said Harvey was last seen in the area of Mount Carmel Road on September 11, 2021.

The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.