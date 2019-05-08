Missing, endangered woman Vicki Phillips found safe in Anderson Co.

UPDATE: Missing and endangered woman Vicki Phillips found safe.

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County deputies need help locating a missing and endangered Anderson woman. 

Deputies said Vicki R Phillips has blondish hair, stand about 5’7″ tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. 

The sheriff’s office did not know when or where she was last seen. 

Anyone with information with information on Phillips’ whereabouts or her disappearance should contact the sheriff’s office at (864) 260-4400 and reference case number 2019-07065.

