UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Union County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit located a family of hikers Thursday afternoon after being reported missing in the area.

Deputies responded shortly before 3 p.m. to the Rose Hill Plantation located on Sardis Road in reference to the lost hikers.

Upon arrival, deputies were told by dispatch that a mother and her four children from Lexington started hiking near the picnic tables and had become lost.

Deputies were able to locate the family’s vehicle on the property.

Due to the circumstances, officials deployed their K-9 team at the family’s last known location on the trail. Deputies said the K-9 was able to pick up their scent well.

Deputies were led to a split in the trail as the K-9 continued to track to the left trail.

After tracking a couple hundred more yards the K-9 turned right off the trail and continued into a gully. A deputy suddenly heard one of the kids yelling in the distance.

The K-9 continued to track up the gully and eventually located the family standing in a clearing.

Deputies were able to rescue the family and get them safely back to their vehicle.

The sheriff’s office released the following statement: