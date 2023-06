HART COUNTY, G.A. (WSPA) – The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said that a father’s body was found in Lake Hartwell on Saturday evening.

According to Sheriff Mike Cleveland, the father drowned in the lake on Friday while saving his son from drowning. The Sheriff said that the father went under and never came back up from the water.

The father’s body was recovered this evening around 6:30 p.m. The child appears to be okay, according to officials.

