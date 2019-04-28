Missing girls Cassie Bolick and Kylie Mooney found safe, Spartanburg police say

UPDATE (4/28/19 2:17 p.m.):

Spartanburg Police said Cassie Rose Bolick and Kylie Elise Mooney were located.

The girls are safe and back with their parents.

ORIGINAL (4/28/19 1:37 p.m.):

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police need help locating two missing 12-year-old girls.

According to the police department, Cassie Rose Bolick and Kylie Elise Mooney were reported missing Saturday after being dropped off at Spring Fling in Spartanburg.

Police said the girls were dropped off at the event by a grandparent.

The girls went missing between 8:30 p.m. and 11:15 p.m., according to the police report.

Anyone with informaiton about the girls’ whereabout should contact the police department.