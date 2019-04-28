Missing girls Cassie Bolick and Kylie Mooney found safe, Spartanburg police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Missing person found generic

UPDATE (4/28/19 2:17 p.m.): 

Spartanburg Police said Cassie Rose Bolick and Kylie Elise Mooney were located.

The girls are safe and back with their parents. 

ORIGINAL (4/28/19 1:37 p.m.):

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police need help locating two missing 12-year-old girls. 

According to the police department, Cassie Rose Bolick and Kylie Elise Mooney were reported missing Saturday after being dropped off at Spring Fling in Spartanburg. 

Police said the girls were dropped off at the event by a grandparent. 

The girls went missing between 8:30 p.m. and 11:15 p.m., according to the police report. 

Anyone with informaiton about the girls’ whereabout should contact the police department. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store