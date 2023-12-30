OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Dive teams located a kayaker believed to have drowned on Lake Hartwell earlier this week.

According to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, just after noon Saturday the body of William Shane Haguewood, 47, was found near the Port Bass Development in Oconee County.

Search teams have been looking for Haguewood since his kayak overturned on Wednesday and he never resurfaced.

According to the coroner’s office, he was found at a depth of 44 feet. An autopsy will be performed Tuesday to assist with the death investigation.