SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The body of a missing Spartanburg County man was found Saturday in a field.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, investigators responded to a field near the 200 block of Chesnee Highway (U.S. 221) where a body was found Saturday, September 23.

The coroner identified the man as 36-year-old Tyree Lewis Tinsley.

Tinsley had been reported missing and was last seen on August 15.

There’s no word yet on how Tinsley died but investigators do not believe foul play was involved.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.