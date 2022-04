WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – A missing man was found dead Wednesday evening in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the body was found near Cross Anchor Road in Woodruff.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Franklin Shaves Hines, 29, of Spartanburg.

Hines had been missing since April 10, according to the coroner’s office.

His death is being ruled a homicide due to foul play.

This homicide is under investigation by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.