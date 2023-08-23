ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway after a missing person was found on the side of the road Tuesday night in Belton.

Officials responded to Cox Lake Road near Campbell Road around 7 p.m. in reference to a body being discovered.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 35-year-old Phillip Marshal Hughey, of Williamston.

Investigators said it appears Hughey may have been alongside the road for several days. His death has been ruled a homicide.

An autopsy has been scheduled to assist in the investigation according to the coroner.

Hughey’s death is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.